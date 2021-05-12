Lubbock area Law Enforcement Agencies team up to deliver hot lunches for Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday, homebound residents in and around Lubbock had special visitors knocking on their doors. Law enforcement agents delivered for “Meals On Wheels” in observation of Peace Officer Memorial Day.
Members of the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and State Troopers delivered hot lunches Wednesday to more than 800 people on 70 different routes.
“For four years now, we’ve had peace officers come and deliver our meals during Police Week. And that’s been something that our clients have loved, and we love having them come in,” said Mary Gerlach, Assistant Director Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
This was the first year for multiple agencies to team up with meals on wheels.
“Chief Barron reached out to DPS and LSO and invited to come along, which we really appreciate,” said Johnny Bures, Public Information officer for Lubbock DPS. “Anytime we can partner up with our local partners in law enforcement, or you know, what organizations here in the community to continue to serve our citizens here, you know, we’ll jump at that chance.”
Some LPD officers shared advice for their family in blue volunteering for the first time.
“I was visiting with Sergeant from the police department who said just go out and have fun. It’s really enjoyable. Get back to the community,” said Anthony Castillo, Lieutenant, Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office, “so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Building a bond and trust with the community is something these peace officers say is important.
“Anytime that we’re able to make a connection with a community member, that’s a good thing,” said Neil Barron, Assistant Chief at LPD, “And in this way, we get to knock on someone’s door that we’ve probably never seen before, have some conversation and deliver a nice warm meal to them.”
Meals on Wheels always needs more volunteers to help make deliveries, especially as schools let out for summer break.
