Lubbock man indicted, charged with abandoning and endangering a child with criminal neglect

The female told police he said he was going to kill her children first, then her, and then finally kill himself. One report says he announced, “Call the cops, this is the day I’m going to die.” He began “clicking” the gun in the direction of the female. It was clarified that “clicking” meant he was pulling the trigger of the gun. He then went to the child and pointed the gun towards her lower body and began “clicking” the gun while pointing it at her.