Lubbock man indicted, charged with abandoning and endangering a child with criminal neglect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Valdez, 38, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of abandoning and endangering a child with criminal neglect.
The indictment says on April 22, 2021, Valdez placed a child younger than 15 years of age in imminent danger of death by pointing a firearm at her.
The police report says Valdez entered a home around 11 p.m. through a side window into a front bedroom after being locked out of the home. The female says once he was inside, he pointed a gun at her and her child.
The female says he held the gun to her temple and neck, and believes he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
The female told police he said he was going to kill her children first, then her, and then finally kill himself. One report says he announced, “Call the cops, this is the day I’m going to die.” He began “clicking” the gun in the direction of the female. It was clarified that “clicking” meant he was pulling the trigger of the gun. He then went to the child and pointed the gun towards her lower body and began “clicking” the gun while pointing it at her.
Valdez received a phone call and it distracted him. During this time a family member was able to be notified to pick up the child.
Valdez told the female to get into a vehicle to leave the house with him. Valdez then drove her near 114th Street and County Road 2200. The female says Valdez hit her multiple times in the head, arms and face.
Valdez then drove back to the house and the female was able to get away from him after the attack.
Carlos Valdez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $31,750.
