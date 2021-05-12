Lubbock man indicted on 3 counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johnny Taylor Jr, 20, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Taylor Jr. has been in jail since July 30, 2019.
The indictment says from June 2018 through April 2019, Taylor Jr. is accused of committing two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child. The indictment says Taylor Jr. committed aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The child was younger than 14 years of age at the time, according to the indictment.
Johnny Taylor Jr. is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a $200,000 bond.
