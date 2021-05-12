Man wanted for 2006 Llano Co. murder turns self in at Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who was indicted for the murder of a woman who went missing in 2006 in Llano County on May 3, 2021 turned himself in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was released after posting a $2 million bond.
Llano County Sheriff’s Office officials say 57-year-old Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger, formerly of Buchanan Dam, was indicted by a Llano County Grand Jury for the murder of 45-year-old Holly Marie Simmons. Her body was found at the bottom of Inks Lake in July 2009.
On July 7, 2009, The Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and LCRA Law Enforcement personnel responded to a call of possible human remains in Inks Lake. Recreational divers discovered the remains at the bottom of the lake, under the Hwy 29 Bridge, close the center of the lake.
Two days later, the Texas Department of Public Safety Dive Team was able to recover the remains which were confirmed to be human.
The crime scene investigation was conducted by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Team, LCRA, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Law Enforcement.
The remains were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity or sex of the victim was not known at that time. Investigators were working this incident as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results.
About two months later, the remains were identified as Holly Marie Simmons. Identification was made by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office from dental records and the death was ruled a homicide.
Holly Simmons was reported to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office as missing under suspicious circumstances from her home at 210 Cortez Tr., Buchanan Dam, in Llano County, on November 29, 2006.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers have been investigating the case since that time.
Wolfenbarger was ordered to turn over his passport.
