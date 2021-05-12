Warmer Spring Temps Returning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the return of sunshine temperatures were able to climb into the 60s over most of the South Plains.
The warmer temps will continue into the weekend with more sunshine and a chance for more rain.
Daytime highs will reach the 70s tomorrow and then 80s from Friday into early next week.
Along with near normal temps rain chances will improve by Saturday with the possibility of scattered storms, some severe, into Tuesday of next week.
Chances will be most likely in the afternoon into evening and possibly overnight.
It looks like a typical spring pattern with an active dryline and storms beginning in the late afternoon and in some cases lasting unti midnight or later as they move east.
By Monday the afternoon high temperatures could be in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.