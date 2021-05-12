Welcome weather changes?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was one of the coolest May 11 afternoons in Lubbock’s weather record. The high was 55°. Just one degree shy of tying the min-max record (coolest high) of 54° (in 1954). Temperatures, and storm chances, more typical of mid-May are on the way.
I do not expect any storms or measurable rain today or tomorrow. Otherwise...
Mostly cloudy to cloudy through mid-morning. It has been chilly. Morning low temperatures were in the 40s.
Sunshine, yes sunshine, returns today. I expect the morning cloud cover to decrease rapidly late this morning. The afternoon will be warmer with highs in the 60s. If there is more sun, then it will be warmer.
Clear skies and chilly this evening. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s.
Low clouds and possibly patchy fog are expected late tonight (early Thursday morning). There may be a bit of mist/drizzle early tomorrow morning. It again will be chilly. Lows will be in the 40s.
Clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Thursday afternoon will be warmer, too. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.
There is a very slim chance an isolated storm may move from New Mexico into the far northwestern KCBD viewing area Thursday evening/night. Quite slim.
Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer weather returns Friday. So does a slight chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The greatest potential for rain will be over the northwestern viewing area.
Lubbock Climatology
55° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s 28 degrees below the average for the date! And it’s the average low for the date. See the note in the first paragraph above. The May 11 record high is 102° (set in 2018).
42° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 12 average low is 55° and the high 83°. The record low for the date is 35° (set in 1960) and the record high 100° (set in 2018).
0.03″ of rain was measured at the Lubbock Airport yesterday. The total for May so far is 0.06″. That’s 0.70″ below average through May 11. The year-to-date total is 3.81″, which is 0.68″ below average.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:39 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:48 AM CDT.
Rain Totals
Rain event totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area. Data from KCBD viewers, the National Weather Service, and the TTU Mesonet:
1.63 Spur
1.26 Graham
0.91 Knox City
0.91 O’Donnell
0.90 Post (north side)
0.84 Hobbs
0.73 Guthrie
0.72 Welch
0.69 Post NE
0.65 Jayton
0.60 Seagraves
0.58 Aspermont
0.50 Lake Alan Henry
0.39 Seminole
0.37 Brownfield
0.36 Tahoka
0.33 Dimmitt
0.28 Hackberry
0.28 Paducah
0.25 Roaring Springs
0.18 New Home
0.17 Denver City
0.13 Childress
0.13 Friona
0.12 White River Lake
0.11 Estelline
0.11 McAdoo
0.11 Northfield
0.11 Slaton
0.11 Vigo Park
0.10 Caprock Canyons
0.10 Happy
0.09 Ralls
0.08 Aiken
0.07 Hart
0.07 Silverton
0.06 Rotan
0.05 Snyder
0.05 Sundown
0.04 Plainview
0.04 Smyer
0.04 South Plains 3ENE
0.04 Tulia
0.04 Wolfforth
0.03 Abernathy
0.03 Floydada
0.03 Memphis
0.03 Olton
0.03 Tatum
0.03 Turkey
0.02 Earth
0.02 Levelland
0.02 Muleshoe
0.02 Plains
0.02 Snyder SSW
0.01 Amherst
0.01 Anton
0.01 Fluvanna
0.01 Gail
0.01 Lamesa
0.01 Morton
0.01 Northwest Lubbock
0.01 Reese Center
