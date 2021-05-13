3 arrested in Big Spring murder investigation

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Three suspects have been arrested following a stabbing that left one person dead in Big Spring last week.
Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been charged with murder in the death of Antonio Iglesias.
On Tuesday, May 4, officers with the Big Spring Police Department were called to the Shell gas station at 2501 South Gregg for a report of a man lying in the parking lot.
When police arrived, they found Antonio Iglesias, 25, with a stab wound to the chest. Iglesias died from the injury at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Iglesias was in a small red vehicle at the gas station when an altercation occurred. Shortly after, the door of the car opened, and Iglesias fell out.
Police arrested Melendez on Wednesday, May 5. Hilario was arrested on Wednesday, May 12 and Solis was arrested on Thursday morning.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
