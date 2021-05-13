Clean Sweep: Texans, Lady Texans capture Outdoor National Titles Thursday in Levelland

“Khaleb is one of the single most competitive kids I’ve ever been around,” Vance said. “He wants to win as bad as anyone there is, and he’s just that kind of guy. I felt confident when got it to him, and Barton has some great runners and we knew they were going to lay it out there. When I watched him get through 200 meters, I had the same feeling as I did at the 2018 indoor meet, and knew we had it. He closed the deal, and finished off the relay and finished off the sweep.”