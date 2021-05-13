Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will receive $116 million in recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan.
- City and county leaders will spend the next few months deciding how to spend the money.
- KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Kase Wilbanks has a break down: Lubbock city, county officials unsure how $116 million recovery funding will be spent
Lockney Independent School District will move to a four-day school week next year.
- Students will spend an extra 45 minutes at school but will have no classes on Monday.
- Teachers will use the extra day for grading and preparations.
- KCBD’s Brittaney Michalson spoke to administrators on the change: Lockney I.S.D. to adopt 4-day school workweek
Froy Salinas, the first Hispanic representative elected from Lubbock and Tahoka native, has died at 81.
- Salinas served in Lubbock from the late ‘70s to the mid-’80s.
- The latter part of his career was spent as a lobbyist in Austin.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Alcohol-to-go bill into law.
- It allows restaurants to include beer, wine and mixed drinks in pickup and delivery orders.
- Supporters say the move will help keep restaurants afloat.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas law now allows alcohol to go from restaurants after Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages 12-to-15.
- The vaccine will be given in Lubbock inside the Civic Center, CVS, United pharmacies and some doctor’s offices.
- Read more here: City to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 12+ at Thursday clinic
