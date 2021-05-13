Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Former Rep. Floy Salinas dies at 81, Lubbock figuring out how to spend recovery money, alcohol-to-go now legal

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 13
By Michael Cantu | May 13, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 7:08 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will receive $116 million in recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan.

What will the weather be like today?

Lockney Independent School District will move to a four-day school week next year.

  • Students will spend an extra 45 minutes at school but will have no classes on Monday.
  • Teachers will use the extra day for grading and preparations.
  • KCBD’s Brittaney Michalson spoke to administrators on the change: Lockney I.S.D. to adopt 4-day school workweek

Froy Salinas, the first Hispanic representative elected from Lubbock and Tahoka native, has died at 81.

  • Salinas served in Lubbock from the late ‘70s to the mid-’80s.
  • The latter part of his career was spent as a lobbyist in Austin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Alcohol-to-go bill into law.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages 12-to-15.

