Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 13

Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 13
Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, April 13
By Pete Christy | May 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:43 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday night:

Softball

Regional Quarterfinals

Forsan 11 Floydada 3

Colorado City 17 Ralls 4

Lamesa 6 Shallowater 0

Sweetwater 10 Monahans 8

Seminole 6 Snyder 3

Borden County 8 Hermleigh 1 (Borden County advances to regional final)

Baseball

Area Round

Wellington 6 Ralls 3/Game 1

Wellington 6 Ralls 3/Game 2 (Wellington advances)

Borden County 4 Nazareth 1

Kress 3 Crosbyton 0 (Kress advances to Regional Semifinals)

Shallowater 9 Lamesa 1

El Paso Riverside 2 Snyder O

Estacado 11 Seminole 0

TAPPS State Semifinals

Trinity Christian 2 Colleyville Covenant Christian 1

(Lions play Bay Area Christian for State Title 10am Friday in Waco)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.