Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday night:
Softball
Regional Quarterfinals
Forsan 11 Floydada 3
Colorado City 17 Ralls 4
Lamesa 6 Shallowater 0
Sweetwater 10 Monahans 8
Seminole 6 Snyder 3
Borden County 8 Hermleigh 1 (Borden County advances to regional final)
Baseball
Area Round
Wellington 6 Ralls 3/Game 1
Wellington 6 Ralls 3/Game 2 (Wellington advances)
Borden County 4 Nazareth 1
Kress 3 Crosbyton 0 (Kress advances to Regional Semifinals)
Shallowater 9 Lamesa 1
El Paso Riverside 2 Snyder O
Estacado 11 Seminole 0
TAPPS State Semifinals
Trinity Christian 2 Colleyville Covenant Christian 1
(Lions play Bay Area Christian for State Title 10am Friday in Waco)
