First COVID-19 vaccinations administered to 12 to 15 year olds at Lubbock clinic

“The ultimate goal is to reach that herd immunity through vaccine,” Director of Public Health Katherine Wells said. “The only way we’re going to get there is for people to get children vaccinated, our young people to get vaccinated in addition to the older adults. We have done great locally with getting those 65 and older vaccinated but our vaccine numbers are dropping significantly in these lower [age] groups. Our big cities have higher vaccination rates than us. We really need people to look at the vaccine, consider it and really make that choice to come and get vaccinated for the health of our entire community.”