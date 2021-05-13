Former Lubbock Rep. Froy Salinas dies at 81

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former state legislator who represented Lubbock in the 1970s and 1980s has died. Rep. Froy Salinas II was 81.
His death was announced Wednesday. News of that came from Kent Hance, former Lubbock politician and Texas Tech University System chancellor emeritus.
Salinas was the first Hispanic lawmaker to be elected from the Lubbock area. He was also a native of Tahoka.
Rep. Salinas served as as Democrat from 1977 to 1985. Following his political career, he worked in Austin as a lobbyist.
“He was a good man who loved his family, God & country. He worked hard for TTU & Lubbock,” Hance tweeted on Wednesday night. “I was proud to call him a friend. He had a great sense of humor.”
