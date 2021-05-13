1 hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another had minor injuries after a crash that happened on the access road of West Loop 290 at Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the access road.
A pickup truck and a van collided in the intersection.
One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Another had minor injuries.
The collision caused the van to turn on its side.
No other information was provided.
