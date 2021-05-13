Lubbock ISD board makes masks optional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a Thursday workshop meeting, the Lubbock Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to make masks optional during graduation, summer programs and next school year.
The current mask requirement will remain in place for the current school year.
School data shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases are low and vaccination rates are high, Kathy Rollo, district superintendent said during the meeting.
“Staff members who wanted a vaccine have had the opportunity now to get that vaccine,” Rollo said. “And we’ll continue to offer vaccines throughout the summer as well.”
However, during graduation the optional mask policy will depend on the venue’s requirements. Only one LISD graduation ceremony will take place off an LISD campus.
But, for the district’s summer school, all summer programs and the 2021-2022 school year, face coverings will be optional.
“For the benefit of the public, when we say venue approval, we’re talking about venues other than LISD venues,” Zach Brady, LISD school board president said.
