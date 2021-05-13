Lubbock man indicted, charged in 2006 murder after turning himself in to police

In 2016, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program reviewed the case extensively, ultimately assigning it to a Texas Ranger to reinvestigate with the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. Following a five-year investigation, Wolfenbarger was named a suspect. Wolfenbarger, Simmons’ landlord, lived near her home in an RV park at the time. He often had disputes with Simmons regarding one of her two daughters. The District Attorney’s Office for the 33rd and 424th Judicial District also helped bring the case to a successful conclusion.