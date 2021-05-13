Lubbock man killed, struck by vehicle, 9 miles north of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A 56-year-old Lubbock man, Walter H. Black III, was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking in the roadway nine miles north of Andrews on Wednesday night.
DPS says the call came in at 10:52 p.m. about the crash on U.S. Highway 385.
Police say the driver was heading south on US 385 in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche when he tried to swerve and avoid the pedestrian. He was unsuccessful and struck Walter Black, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was not injured.
