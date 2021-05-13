Lubbock parents weigh in on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a poll on the KCBD Facebook page, 35 of 50 respondents said they wouldn’t give their child the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, at the Civic Center, several 12-to-15-year-olds stepped in line for their first opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine.
”It’s my job to keep her safe, so if that’s what keeps her safe then we’ll do it,” one mom, Amber Darling said.
Darling’s 14-year-old daughter, Timber, signed up for the vaccine the first day she could.
Her mom has an autoimmune disease, and her grandma has Epilepsy.
”It’s essentially getting your flu shot or anything like that. It helps keep you safe and it can save lives, too,” Timber said.
Some parents said they don’t want to test a formula on their children.
”You’re giving a vaccine to a child to see if their body is even able to fight it, so you’re provoking something to harm them. Majority of a child’s immune system is a lot stronger than a older person,” one father said.
Rachel Saldana says her kids are ready to go back to school after learning virtually for a year.
”She’s Type 1 diabetic and other people in our family are at risk and so we just wanted to make sure everything was safe,” Saldana said.
”I was excited, because I wanted to get back to school and get back to doing things I regularly would. So, I’m ready to see my friends and my teachers,” her daughter, Madelyn Saldana said.
Javier Luz won’t be signing his kids up, as he says vaccines can be hit or miss.
”What if it makes them more sick? What if it brings more issues or bring the virus back or something, you know? You never know. Especially like the flu, when you get a flu shot, you know, you still get sick. So, what if they get sick and never recuperate?” Luz said.
Marie Salomon is waiting for her doctor’s advice before making the decision. Her son is taking medication for ADHD.
”We’re kind of weary about what he’s taking right now, so I approve of it, but it just depends on if the doctor’s okay with it, that’s all,” Salomon said.
Another woman told us her grandkids will get the shot, since they go to school, the mall and the park.
She says teenagers should be just as protected as she is.
