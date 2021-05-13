Lubbock police responding to 911 calls faster thanks to new substation deployment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to recent data, Lubbock police are responding to 911 calls faster than this time last year. The department has shaved a minute and a half from their average response time within the last year.
Let’s look at April of 2020. The average city-wide response time was seven minutes and ten seconds. April of this year was five minutes forty-one seconds.
Within a year, Assistant Chief Nathan White said Lubbock police shaved a minute and a half off their average response times.
“I’m very happy that they’re going down and I think a minute and 29 seconds is good; that’s a good start. I has shown that our new deployment is working. But we’re always going to strive to make those response times lower,” White said.
Now let’s look at the month-by-month average response times. Lubbock police switched to small patrol divisions in January and the next month response times dropped. They did not drop dramatically because White says as temperatures rise, so do 911 calls.
“So if I have several officers go into several different calls, there’s less to respond to a new call coming in. So the more calls that we have definitely affects our response time, and that affects those averages,” White said.
White says smaller patrol divisions have been tied with each substation.
“So not having to drive all the way downtown to do those things will definitely help with response times and our community, our community policing efforts,” White said.
All three substations are set to be fully open this coming summer and fall.
Lubbock police are also looking to add more dispatchers as they city growns.
