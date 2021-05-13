New ‘fast-casual’ restaurant opening this fall in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Mississippi-based fast casual restaurant chain is coming to the Hub City this Fall.
Newk’s Eatery will be located on the first floor of McDougal Plaza (formerly Wells Fargo Center) at 1500 Broadway.
According to McDougal Companies General Counsel and COO Mont McClendon, the restaurant is slated for a fall 2021 opening as part of an overhaul of the west side of the first floor of the 15-story office building.
“Construction has begun on Newk’s, which will be the centerpiece of the food hall on our ground floor,” McClendon said. “The food hall will also feature outdoor patio seating, a happy hour spot, and spaces available for other food and beverage vendors.”
“Bringing a restaurant with the name and reputation of Newk’s Eatery to Lubbock is just another step in the right direction in Lubbock’s downtown revitalization,” Marc McDougal, McDougal Companies CEO, said.
Newk’s Eatery, a fast casual café with an open kitchen concept, features gourmet made-from-scratch sandwiches, soups, salad, artisan pizzas and deserts. Currently, there are more than 100 Newk’s locations operating in 13 U.S. states.
