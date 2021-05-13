Pleasant weather this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cloudy morning, but more sunshine and seasonal temperatures are on the way. In addition, a chance of rain, and thunderstorms, returns to my forecast as we head into the weekend. The mid-point of May.
Under a sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will peak in the low to mid-70s. It will be pleasant.
Toward tomorrow morning there is a slim chance a few isolated showers or thundershowers may drift into the north-central/northeastern viewing area.
The low overcast is likely Friday morning, but I expect partly cloudy skies otherwise. It will be warmer with highs from near 80 to the mid-80s.
Thunderstorms developing near the mountains of New Mexico tomorrow will drift eastward today the viewing area. Isolated storms may make it into the northwestern viewing area by late afternoon. There is a slight chance storms may make it to the Lubbock area Friday evening.
Weekend Severe Risk
Rain and storm chances will increase Saturday. There may be a few light rain showers Saturday morning. Scattered thunderstorms, however, are anticipated late Saturday afternoon and evening. These storms may produce some severe weather, including large hail and strong wind gusts.
Lubbock Climatology
70° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s 13 degrees below the average for the date. The May 12 record high is 100° (set in 2018).
47° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 13 average low is 56° and the high 83°. The record low for the date is 37° (set in 1953 and tied in 1971) and the record high 100° (set in 2006).
No precipitation was recorded at the Lubbock Airport yesterday. The total for May so far is 0.06″. That’s 0.88″ below average through May 13. The year-to-date total is 3.81″, which is 0.86″ below average through May 13.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:40 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:47 AM CDT.
