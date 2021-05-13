Denver City Police identify shooting suspect

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - A shooting suspect is being sought in Denver City, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reports of a shooting happened before 1 p.m. in Denver City. DPS officials say the shooting victim is alive.
At 1 p.m., Denver City ISD officials released this statement on their Facebook page: DCISD is currently on lockdown out of the abundance of caution due to a community incident. This means no one can enter or exit the district buildings. If your student is off site, please hold them at their current location until further notice. All students that are on campus are secure and safe. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
At 3 p.m., the school posted a message saying: At this time, DCISD is no longer under a lockdown. To ensure the most efficient dismissal procedures, students will be released at regular dismissal times. As always, it is our top priority to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Thank you again for your partnership and support of DCISD.
Denver City Police say they are searching for Heraldo Martinez, 34. He is possibly driving a 2009 gray Nissan Maxima with New Mexico buyer tags (17T842704) or regular Texas plates - KNN 0958.
The Denver City police chief confirmed the shooting victim has been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.
This is a developing story.
