Two in custody after pursuit with Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects after a pursuit ended in a crash with two parked cars in central Lubbock.
According to LCSO, deputies initiated the traffic stop at 50th and Ave L. The deputy exited his marked patrol unit to make contact. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as a juvenile, then drove away and initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle fled for approximately 10 minutes until it collided with two parked vehicles at the address of 6502 65th Street.
Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger, later identified as Seth Michiel Sosa, fled the vehicle and attempted to jump a fence. He was taken into custody.
LCSO says the juvenile fled on foot through an alley and was also taken into custody. Sosa was in possession of a firearm. EMS was notified and medically cleared both suspects.
No deputies or civilians were injured. A juvenile was charged with evading in a vehicle and evading on foot. Seth Michiel Sosa was charged for evading on foot and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Both were transported and booked into to Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.
As of 10:40 p.m., a bond had not yet been posted for Sosa. The juvenile was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
