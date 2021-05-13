Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted back in custody, one arrested in Snyder

Torres had been wanted by law enforcement since he was released from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Facility on Jan. 30, 2020, and failed to report to his parole officer. He had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation. An additional warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements was issued by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020. Torres was sentenced to 30 years in a TDCJ prison after he was convicted in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for sexually assaulting two young boys, ages 7 and 9. For more information, view his captured bulletin.