Warmer and Stormier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Spring temperatures have finally returned to the South Plains. Afternoon temps made it to the 70s and it will be warmer tomorrow.
As we move toward the weekend the afternoon highs should stay around or above the 80 degree mark through Sunday.
In addition, storm chances return to the area Friday and continue into next week. Isolated storms will be possible tomorrow, but more widespread activity will impact your Saturday evening.
Storms could be severe with large hail, high winds, heavy rain and possibly some tornado development.
Friday’s storms will be likely in the central to northern areas and in the central and southern region on Saturday.
The nighttime lows will remain in the 50s through Monday.
