West Texas Cycling Association taking a ‘Ride of Silence’ to honor cyclists, promote public road safety

“Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves,” Friener said. “The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclist to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride. The ride is held during National Bike Month and it aims to raise awareness for motorists, police, and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways. This ride is a chance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured.”