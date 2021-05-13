West Texas Cycling Association taking a ‘Ride of Silence’ to honor cyclists, promote public road safety

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Cycling Association is taking part in the International Ride of Silence, a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways.
Paul Friener with the West Texas Cycling Association said the public is invited to take part in the free event, which will occur on May 19. Riders meet at the corner of 19th and Indiana at 6:30 p.m. and the ride begins at 7:00 p.m.
Lubbock Police officers will escort the approximately 11-mile ride. Cyclists are encouraged to social distance and wear their masks at the beginning of the ride while grouped together.
The route begins at 19th and Indiana in the TTU parking lot Commuter West C-16, goes down Indiana and turns around at 98th and Indiana.
“Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves,” Friener said. “The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclist to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride. The ride is held during National Bike Month and it aims to raise awareness for motorists, police, and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways. This ride is a chance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured.”
For more information, visit the West Texas Cycling Association’s Facebook page by clicking here.
