1 arrested for drunken driving after crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man is in jail after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning near Brownfield.
Rigoberto Barajas, 27, has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Another man authorities say was also involved in the crash was uninjured and not arrested.
The Department of Public Safety says troopers were called to Highway 137 at the intersection of Highway 385 early Friday morning.
Both vehicles were going toward each other on 137 when Barajas’ vehicle crossed over the center stripe and hit the other.
Both drivers were checked out by emergency responders. Neither driver needed medical attention.
A bond amount for Barajas has not been posted on the Terry County Jail website.
