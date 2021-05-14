City of Lubbock Pools hiring for 2021 swim season

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:
- Head Lifeguards - Must be 18 years of age or older at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
- Lifeguards - Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
- Cashiers/Concession Staff - Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public, Completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required
*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.
If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2670. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock
The 2021 pool season will begin Tuesday, May 25, 2021 through Saturday, August 7, 2021.
City Pools - Normal Operating Hours Tue - Sunday, 1 pm - 6 pm
Adults 18+: $3, Youth 3-17: $2, Under 2: Free
- Clapp Pool, 46th Street and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 - Located in Clapp Park
- Maxey Pool, 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 - Located in Maxey Park
- Montelongo Pool, 3200 Bates, Lubbock, TX, 79415 - Located in Rogers Park
- Mae Simmons Pool, E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 - Located in Mae Simmons Park
