City of Lubbock Pools hiring for 2021 swim season

City of Lubbock Pools hiring for 2021 swim season
The 2021 pool season will begin on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 and go through Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff | May 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 10:14 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:

  • Head Lifeguards - Must be 18 years of age or older at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
  • Lifeguards - Must be at least 16 years of age at time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
  • Cashiers/Concession Staff - Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public, Completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required

*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.

If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2670. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock

The 2021 pool season will begin Tuesday, May 25, 2021 through Saturday, August 7, 2021.

City Pools - Normal Operating Hours Tue - Sunday, 1 pm - 6 pm

Adults 18+: $3, Youth 3-17: $2, Under 2: Free

  • Clapp Pool, 46th Street and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 - Located in Clapp Park
  • Maxey Pool, 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 - Located in Maxey Park
  • Montelongo Pool, 3200 Bates, Lubbock, TX, 79415 - Located in Rogers Park
  • Mae Simmons Pool, E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 - Located in Mae Simmons Park

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.