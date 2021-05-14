Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Masks largely ditched in latest update, Texas passes Heartbeat Bill, states look to end some unemployment benefits

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 14
By Michael Cantu | May 14, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 7:07 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing restrictions on fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens.

What will the weather be like today?

The Lubbock Independent School District is also changing its mask mandate.

  • Starting this summer, masks will be optional for students and staff.
  • The change will also continue into the new school year in the fall.
  • Read more here: Lubbock ISD board makes masks optional

The Texas Senate passed the Heartbeat Bill.

More states are getting rid of federal extended unemployment benefits.

