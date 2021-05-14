Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing restrictions on fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens.
- They no longer have to wear masks or socially distance in most places.
- Masks are still required on public transportation, planes and where required by local law.
- Get more details: ‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
The Lubbock Independent School District is also changing its mask mandate.
- Starting this summer, masks will be optional for students and staff.
- The change will also continue into the new school year in the fall.
- Read more here: Lubbock ISD board makes masks optional
The Texas Senate passed the Heartbeat Bill.
- It would ban abortions as early as six weeks and allow citizens to sue abortion providers.
- Gov. Greg Abbot has said he will sign it.
- Read more here: Bill that would ban abortion at six weeks heads to governor’s desk to become Texas law
More states are getting rid of federal extended unemployment benefits.
- The move will affect unemployed Americans getting an extra $300 per week.
- Texas business groups are urging Gov. Abbot to end the federal enhancement.
- Read more here: Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay
