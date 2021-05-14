Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Explosion at dam kills 2 workers in Okla.

By KTUL staff
Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two workers died after being trapped about 80 feet down in a shaft at a dam in Oklahoma.

The contractors became trapped Thursday night at Kerr Dam when they hit a methane gas pocket while drilling, which caused an explosion.

First responders were able to get one worker out of the shaft. He refused medical treatment.

The other two were stuck about 80 feet down.

Authorities said the contract workers from out of state were conducting core-sample drilling as part of routine maintenance on the dam.

Officials say the integrity of the dam’s structure has not been compromised.

Copyright 2021 KTUL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

44-year-old Sarah Durrett
Woman in custody after SWAT standoff at 98th & Topeka
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Police pursuit ends in crash at 33rd & P
Police pursuit ends in crash at 33rd & P
New Deal Police
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool accident in New Deal
Frenship ISD Approves Locations for Three New Campuses
Frenship ISD approves locations for three new campuses

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Official death toll up to 5; fire slows rescue effort at collapsed Florida condo
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Crews are still looking for victims of Thursday's condo collapse in Florida.
Fla. building collapse Previous structural issues years ago
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat