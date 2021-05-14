Extra Innings Scores for Friday, May 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Friday night:
Softball
Regional Quarterfinals
Forsan 4 Floydada 3 (Forsan advances/2 games to none)
Bushland 9 Idalou 2 (Bushland leads series 1-0)
Monahans 18 Sweetwater 7 (Series tied 1-1)
Monterey 10 Abilene Wylie 5 (Monterey leads 1 game to none)
Shallowater 2 Lamesa 1 (series tied 1-1/Game 3 noon Saturday in Littlefield)
Baseball
Riverside 3 Snyder 2 (Riverside advances/2 games to none)
Littlefield 11 Abernathy 3 (1 game playoff/Littlefield Advances)
Nazareth 9 Borden County 2 (series tied 1-1)
New Deal 10 Clarendon 2 (4th inning suspended/ game will resume 10am Saturday in Lockney/1 game playoff)
Smyer 3 West Texas 3 (4th inning/suspended/game will resume 10am Saturday in Amarillo/Game 2 to follow)
New Home 11 Memphis 0 (1 game playoff/New Home Advances)
Seminole 8 Estacado 3 (series tied 1-1/Game 3 noon Saturday at Estacado)
Lubbock Cooper 7 El Paso Hanks 0 (Pirates lead series 1 game to none)
Denver City 4 Bushland 3 (Denver City leads series 1-0)
Shallowater 6 Lamesa 2 (Shallowater wins series 2 games to none)
Andrews 8 Levelland 7 (Andrews lead 1 game to none)
TAPPS State Championship
Bay Area 3 Trinity Christian 1
