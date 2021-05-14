First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms Friday night into next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong to severe storms will return to the region tonight and continue into early next week.
Due to the increased severe storm potential a First Alert Weather Day has been designated for Saturday.
Chances for severe storms will be low Friday night, but the potential for large hail and high winds will increase with storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. The chances of tornados will be low.
Both today and tomorrow storms will begin in New Mexico and move east into the South Plains and panhandle areas.
In addition to the wind and hail threat locally heavy rain will be possible.
The greatest threat of storms will be from late afternoon until midnight both Saturday and Sunday.
