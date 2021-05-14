LPD: Eleven Arrests Made in Prostitution Operation

By KCBD Staff | May 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 3:59 PM

**From Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation on May 7. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution and other offenses.

  • Adrian Rodriquez Castillo, 35 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Glen Allan Morgan, 59 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Manuel Alejandro Flores, 40 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Mario Arcos III, 26 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Viclencia Lizabeth Doss, 19 years old
    Prostitution
  • Shon Larry Ross, 47 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Miguel Rodriguez Ortega, 36 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Derek R. Washington, 28 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
    Possession of a Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 2
  • Michael Diaz, 27 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
    Possession of a Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 2
  • Isaac Rene Diaz, 32 years old
    Soliciting Prostitution
  • Amber Renee Rodriguez, 24 years old
    Prostitution
    3 LPD Warrants

