Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year.
Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in May.
Both he and Lisa West, owner and operator for Spanky’s and Double Nickel, say a lot of businesses survive off these huge influxes, like graduations and football games.
“We’ve been booked at Double Nickel for several weeks for graduation weekend,” West said.
“We started filling up about a month, month and a half ago, maybe even two months,” Beach said.
Beach says tables were full last weekend, too, when graduates who missed out last May finally got their chance to walk the stage.
“We had probably our second largest day, sales-wise, here at Table 82 and at Las Brisas,” Beach said.
Beach says the number of people coming through the doors will be double compared to a regular weekend.
Both West and Beach say business has been steadily picking up all year. Beach says May is shaping up to be the largest month ever.
Lubbock business owners are eager to be a part of the in-person tradition again.
“This is our 39th Texas Tech graduation to be a part of here at Spanky’s, so that’s pretty exciting,” West said.
“And this is family time. This is time that it’s a celebration and we’re glad to be able to be a part of it,” Beach said.
The hotel industry will also get a boost this weekend. Rob Meyer, President of the Lubbock Hotel Motel Association, says he expects a city-wide sell out, at least for Friday night. He says leisure travel on the weekends is doing much better than last year and has even picked up just from the beginning of this year.
