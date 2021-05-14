7 Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma in opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their first game in 10 days since beating Oklahoma 14-4 in a non-conference game in Amarillo, the 7th ranked Red Raiders lost to the Sooners 9-8 in 10 innings in the Conference series opener Friday night.
The Red Raiders took an early lead on a grand slam home run from Cody Masters.
Jace Jung hit his Big 12 leading 17th homer of the year to give Tech a 5-1 lead.
The Sooners took the lead with 5 in the 4th.
The game would go extra innings with Oklahoma scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th to win.
Cole Stillwell and Cal Conley also hit home runs for the Red Raiders.
Texas tech and Oklahoma will be back at it Saturday afternoon.
