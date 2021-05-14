Texas Tech graduation moved indoors Saturday due to threat of severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University commencement has been moved on Saturday to the United Supermarkets Arena due to the threat of severe weather. There has also been an adjustment to the ceremony times.
The graduation ceremony for Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. is still set to be held at Jones AT&T Stadium.
See the schedule below.
Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Graduate School
- Doctoral
- Masters
College of Arts & Sciences
- Bachelor of Arts/General Studies
- Bachelor of Science/BSIE
Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
Commencement ceremonies have been moved to United Supermarkets Arena, due to the threat of severe weather. See adjusted schedule below for ceremony time.
- Graduates should enter the arena via the north ramp 45 minutes prior to their ceremony start time.
- The practice court will serve as the holding area for graduates prior to the start of each ceremony.
- All 12 guests are still welcome to attend and should enter through the concourse entrances.
- Graduates will not sit by college.
- Graduates will still exit once their name is read.
- If a graduate can not make their college’s scheduled time, they may participate in any of the other ceremonies.
9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Honors College
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering J.T & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts College of Architecture
1-2:30 p.m. College of Media & Communication College of Human Sciences
3-4:30 p.m. College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources College of Education University Programming
