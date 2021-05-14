Texas Tech Selected as One of 20 Potential Host Sites

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - No. 7 Texas Tech baseball has been named one of 20 potential host site schools for the 2021 NCAA regional round of competition, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Friday morning.
Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will host super regionals.
The final 16 predetermined sites will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. Central time Sunday, May 30.
The Red Raiders (31-11; 10-8) will be looking to host an NCAA Regional for the fifth straight tournament. Tech is the only program in the country to host a regional the last four years leading into the 2020 COVID-shortened season.
It would mark the first time in school history Tech has hosted five-consecutive tournaments and the eighth season overall. The Red Raiders have played regional action in Lubbock in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Based on recent guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites. Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.
The bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at 11 a.m. Central time Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.
