LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 11 pm this evening for the northern South Plains. The region extends from Muleshoe east to Floydada and into the panhandle areas.
Counties affected are Briscoe, Bailey ,Castro, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Lamb, Parmer and Swisher counties.
Strong to severe storms will be possible in this area and continue into early next week.
Due to the increased severe storm potential a First Alert Weather Day has been designated for Saturday.
Chances for severe storms will be low Friday night, but the potential for large hail and high winds will increase with storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. The chances of tornados will be low.
The weekend will be warm with morning lows near 60 degrees and the afternoon highs in the low 80s for most of the region, except east of the caprock.
Warm and humid conditions will continue from the weekend into next week and so will the chance of storms.
It could be active storm days again Monday through Wednesday.
For this weekend, storms will begin in New Mexico and move east into the South Plains and panhandle areas.
In addition to the wind and hail threat locally heavy rain will be possible.
The greatest threat of storms will be from late afternoon until midnight both Saturday and Sunday.
