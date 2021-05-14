TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down northbound West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on West Loop 289 is causing emergency responders to shut down northbound traffic coming from 50th Street onto the Loop and traffic on the loop is being diverted off before the area of the crash.
The crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Loop 289.
Officers with Lubbock Police Department say one person is complaining of minor injuries. Only one vehicle is involved in the crash.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.