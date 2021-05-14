Weekend severe weather outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A severe weather threat is included in my weekend outlook. Before that threat develops, we will experience morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and temperatures climbing to near average for mid-May.
Mostly cloudy skies return this morning. Once again, there may be some mist.
Once again, sunshine will increase late this morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near average for the season, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Isolated thunderstorms - a slight chance of rain - are expected late this afternoon and evening in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. As these storms drift east to southeast, there is a slight chance a storm may make it to the Lubbock and Plainview areas this evening.
Strong winds and hail up to about an inch in diameter are possible with the storms late today.
Saturday morning will be cloudy and there may be spotty light rain showers. I do not expect much if anything in the way of measurable rain.
Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid. Conditions will be favorable for thunderstorms late in the day.
Scattered strong storms are likely late Saturday. While not every storm will become severe, some likely will. The main severe weather threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding rain. An isolated tornado or two is not out of the question.
As far as timing, storms are expected to develop over eastern New Mexico during the afternoon. As they drift eastward, they will move into the western viewing area, near the state line, around late afternoon. Storms currently are anticipated to be west of Lubbock through early evening, then east of Lubbock around late evening.
Based on current information, I would expect the storms in the Lubbock area around mid-evening. Generally from around 8 to 10 PM. This may change based on information arriving later today, tonight, and tomorrow. Please watch for updates.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.