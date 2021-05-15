Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in Pahokee, Fla. Weaver who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes.

Damon Weaver’s family says he died May 1 at the age of 23. Further details were not released. He had been studying communications at Albany State University in Georgia.

Weaver was 11 when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room. He asked questions that focused primarily on education. He covered school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed.

Weaver then asked Obama to be his “homeboy,” saying then-Vice President Joe Biden had already accepted.

A smiling Obama replied “Absolutely” and shook the boy’s hand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks in Texas
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Murder trial begins for Chance Copeland, accused of killing Cassie Oden
Traffic alert generic
Multiple crashes cause traffic delays on South Loop 289
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens
Delays push back tornado sirens, City uses LBK Alert system to warn citizens

Latest News

Texas Tech lifts mandatory face-coverings policy
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in...
Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra
Source: FEMA Facebook page
Deadline for Lubbock County residents to apply for winter storm assistance Thursday