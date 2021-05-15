Person of interest in Lubbock shooting surrenders in Irving

Person of interest in Lubbock shooting surrenders in Irving
The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Leo Contreras, who has an active warrant for evading in a vehicle. (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | May 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 8:17 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person of interest in a May 9 fatal shooting has turned himself in to the Irving Police Department without incident.

Leo Contreras, who had an active warrant for evading in a vehicle, turned himself in at approximately 11 p.m. May 14.

At 2:24 p.m. May 11, Texas Anti-Gang Center officers attempted to stop Contreras for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Avenue G. Contreras fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit which ended in Contreras crashing in the 400 block of 38th Street. Following the pursuit, officers obtained a warrant for Contreras for evading in a vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m. May 11, Lubbock Police attempted to serve the warrant in the 500 block of 53rd Street, but the residence was unoccupied.

The investigation into the May 9 shooting is ongoing.

