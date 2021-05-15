Red Raiders close out season in Big 12 Championship with win over No. 10 Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KCBD) - The Red Raiders finished the season on a high note winning three of their last four games of the season, concluding with a 5-1 win over No. 10 Texas in the Big 12 Championship second place game.
The win was the first over a ranked opponent this season and the first over a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 10 LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional of the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Tech started the scoring early, getting on the board in the first inning off a sac fly from Payton Jackson. Heaven Burton lead off the inning with a bunt single and stole second to get into scoring position. A fielder’s choice and a walk loaded the bases for the Red Raiders as Jackson sent a fly ball to shallow left field that allowed Burton to tag and score.
The Longhorns looked to answer in the first getting the first two batters on base, but a fly out to right and a line drive double play ended the scoring chance.
The Red Raiders added another run in the top of the third off a ground out from Karli Hamilton that scored Abbie Orrick from third, who reached on a leadoff triple to right center.
Texas cut the lead in half, 2-1, with a solo home run from Colleen Sullivan to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
Tech responded with a three-run top of the fifth to make it 5-1. All of the Red Raider’s runs were scored with two outs in the inning, sparked by a single from Orrick up the middle. Orrick stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error to set up an RBI single from Hamilton. Maddie Westmoreland walked to put two runners on base for Jackson who ripped a pitch over the head of the left fielder for a bases-clearing double.
The Longhorn’s looked to rally in the sixth after Missy Zoch put the first two runners on base with a walk and a hit by pitch. A fly out advanced the lead runner to third to give Texas runners on the corners with one out. The Red Raider defense came up clutch as the next batter grounded to Alanna Barraza at short who flipped the ball to Arriana Villa at second who turned the double play at first to end the inning and stop the run from scoring.
Texas put runners on the corners again in the seventh, but a ground out to Orrick at third ended the scoring attempt and secured the Red Raider victory.
Orrick went 3-for-4 from the plate with two runs scored. Hamilton tallied one hit and drove in two runs. Jackson led the team with three RBI.
Zoch (12-12) pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and allowed just one run.
Orrick finished the tournament with five hits, three of which went for extra bases and scored four runs.
The Red Raiders won at least two games at the tournament for the first time since 2007 when Tech won three on the way to the Championship game as the No. 8 seed before falling to Oklahoma in the title game.
Texas Tech concludes its season with a 21-26 record, going a combined 5-16 against Big 12 teams.
