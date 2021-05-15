Some isolated strong storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We continue with a chance for rain through the weekend and into next week. Today however does bring a chance for severe weather though. Expect the chance of some thunderstorms all across the South Plains, a few of which could produce some large hail or an isolated tornado.
Storms will likely start in New Mexico, before heading across the state line. Expect the chance of severe weather to increase by the late afternoon and early evening.
It will be warm and a little humid into the weekend, continuing in to next week. While each day shows at least a chance for SOME rain, a few days next week could also bring a chance for a strong storm or two.
Sunday could bring another chance for some strong storms, although not as widespread. While the risk includes Lubbock, the risk is generally shifted a bit to the east.
The good news is that some much needed rain is forecast pretty much every day through the next seven days. Just stay “weather aware” as we continue through the weekend and into next week.
