Texas Tech baseball bounces back in game 2 vs. Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball bounced back in game two of their series against Oklahoma, winning 15-2.
The Red Raiders lost game one Friday night, 9-8 on a wild pitch in the 10th inning. Similar to that game, Tech jumped out to an early lead Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech scored eight runs through the first four innings, including a six-run third inning. Both teams added a run in the fifth inning, as the Sooners got on the board for the first time in the game. Tech would then have another six-run inning in the seventh inning.
The rubber match between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.
The game will be streamed on SoonerSports.tv a paid streaming site run by Oklahoma’s athletics department.
