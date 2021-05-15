WATCH LIVE: Tracking severe storms Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the South Plains, effective until 11 p.m. tonight. The general coverage area is from Friona east to Turkey and south to Plains and east to Post.
Counties included: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum.
It is a First Alert Weather Day and there is the potential for large hail, one to two inch size in the northern counties from Muleshoe east and north into the panhandle. From Morton to Lubbock south there is a greater potential for 2 inch or larger hail.
Winds could gust up to and above 60 mph from thunderstorms in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The probabilities of tornado development are low this evening, but can’t be ruled out.
Storms will generally move from west to east and due to slow movement in some cases, produce enough rain to create localized flooding.
Tonight’s event may last until midnight or later, especially off of the caprock.
Looking ahead to Sunday additional storms will be possible in the late afternoon and into the evening over portions of the South Plains.
As for the forecast, lows mostly 50s and with a high around 80 degrees on Sunday.
Monday will be windy, drier and the storm potential will likely be in the eastern viewing areas, along and east of the caprock.
