Extra Innings Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The seventh Extra Innings Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors.
In their recent matchups with Seminole, the Matadors beat the Eagles 11-0 in game one, fell in game two 8-3, then sealed the series win on an 8-7 victory in nine innings in game three to advance in the playoffs.
The win pushed Estacado’s record to (20-15-1) overall on the season. The Matadors showed they could play through adversity shutting out the Indians in their home in game one and forcing extra before winning the series in game three.
Next week, Estacado will travel to Fort Stockton to take on El Paso Riverside for two games with a third if necessary, beginning on Friday, May 21st at 7 p.m.
