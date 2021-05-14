Fewer storms this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Throughout the morning and afternoon, much of Sunday will be a bit of a repeat. It may be slightly cloudier and muggier than Saturday. By the evening, storms are expected, however we’re not expecting as much coverage as yesterday.
There is another “slight” risk for severe weather today. From a scale of 1-5, five being the worst, it’s a two. The difference however is that this risk does not exist across all of the South Plains like yesterday, rather only parts north and east of Lubbock. Lubbock is included however. The biggest difference here being that much of our western counties, including eastern New Mexico, are not under such a risk like yesterday. As far as rain is concerned, those are some of our driest areas, but hopefully everyone saw some good rain Saturday.
TODAY: High of 82°, mostly to partly cloudy with evening storms, SSE 15
TONIGHT: Low of 60°, partly cloudy with lingering showers, SSE 15
Into the week, each day brings a chance of rain! Some days will be wetter than others, and some days will bring a better chance of severe weather than others. Even though there is a chance of rain every day, that doesn’t mean that your house in particular will see a chance of rain each day, rather at least some parts of the viewing area will see rainfall.
-RG3
