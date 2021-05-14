Fewer storms this evening

There is another “slight” risk for severe weather today. From a scale of 1-5, five being the worst, it’s a two. The difference however is that this risk does not exist across all of the South Plains like yesterday, rather only parts north and east of Lubbock. Lubbock is included however. The biggest difference here being that much of our western counties, including eastern New Mexico, are not under such a risk like yesterday. As far as rain is concerned, those are some of our driest areas, but hopefully everyone saw some good rain Saturday.