Texas Tech run rules Oklahoma 13-2 in game 3 of series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In game three of Texas Tech’s baseball series on the road at Oklahoma, the Red Raiders run-ruled the Sooner 13-2 in seven innings.
Tech jumped out to another early lead, similar to game two, scoring 11 runs through the first four innings. Five different Red Raider batters had home runs, including two 3-run homers by Jace Jung and Cal Conley. Oklahoma scored one run in the third and the seventh inning, while Tech did all their damage in the second, fourth, and sixth inning.
Texas Tech recorded 14 hits in the game, while giving up nine to the Sooners, who had two errors. The Red Raiders left eight batters on base but stranded 11 batters on base for Oklahoma. Tech totaled six strikeouts compared to 11 for the Sooners.
Next, Texas Tech will host their final regular season Big 12 series of the year against the Kansas Jayhawks starting Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Rip Griffin Park. The series is set to be aired on ESPN Plus.
