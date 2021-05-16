Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 11 p.m. Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northern South Plains, effective until 11 p.m. tonight.
Counties included: Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher.
Storms developing in the Panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1 inch or larger hail and winds could gust up to and above 60 mph in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The probabilities of tornado development are low this evening, but can’t be ruled out.
Storms will generally move from west to east and due to slow movement in some cases, produce enough rain to create localized flooding.
Looking ahead to Monday, additional storms will be possible in the late afternoon and into the evening over most of the South Plains.
As for the forecast, lows mostly 50s and with a high in the low 80s on Monday.
Storms will again have the potential for large hail and high winds on Monday and Monday night.
