Additional severe weather late Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is likely in the viewing area late this afternoon and evening. It’s possible a second round may move through after midnight. While not every spot will receive rain, or severe weather, these storms may produce very large hail, perhaps 2+” in diameter, gusts 70+ mph, flooding downpours, and isolated tornadoes.
Storms are expected to develop by late afternoon over the western KCBD viewing area. Activity will gradually increase and develop eastward. The likely time in and near Lubbock and Plainview is early to mid-evening, from approximately 6 to 10 PM.
Please remain weather aware, and keep our app handy. Set the location to “Follow Me” and enable notifications. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app and on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.